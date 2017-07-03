FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Teen Mom 2 Star Briana DeJesus Gives Birth To Baby Daughter – Here’s What She Named Her!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/03/2017
briana dejesusSource: wetpaint.com

The reality TV star has given birth to a baby daughter! Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus welcomed Stella Star yesterday, July 2!

According to reports, the new mother is doing well, and her baby is healthy.

In addition, it is expected for her pregnancy and delivery to be chronicled on Teen Mom 2 this summer.

Aside from her newest addition to the family, Briana is also a mother to another daughter Nova who sources say is very excited about having a little sister.

What a blessing

A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on

The celebrity took to social media back in January to officially announce her pregnancy.

A few months later she also showed off her baby via a 3D sonogram.

As fans of the hit show may already know, Briana DeJesus just turned 23 years old in May and her birthday party doubled as a baby shower!

At the time, she expressed how much she wanted to see her new daughter and told the baby she is loved.

‘You will be loved, and everybody cannot wait to meet you!’

Oh, how time flies! Baby Stella is now here!

We hope the mother and daughter will stay healthy and that DeJesus will manage to spend as much peace and quiet together with the baby before joining Teen Mom 2.

A lot of drama certainly awaits!

Are you happy for Briana DeJesus? What do you think of the name she chose for her baby daughter?

