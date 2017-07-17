FREE NEWSLETTER
Teairra Mari Struggles With Alcohol Addiction As Princess Love And Ray J Struggle To Get Pregnant On ‘Love And Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Supertrailer

Ricki Mathers Posted On 07/17/2017
Teairra MariSource: VH1

The “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” supertrailer is here and it did not disappoint. The action packed preview was six full minutes full of drama, emotions, and fights (oh my!) promising that the fourth season of the show will be its best yet.

This year will find Teairra Mari in love with a very familiar face — none other than “Love and Hip Hop New York” star Cisco Rosado (just when we thought Rich Dollaz was the crossover king). The two are shown as a couple but it seems that to her friend’s dismay, Cisco is controlling her.

Teairra Mari also appears to be struggling with alcohol dependency and when her loved ones stage an intervention, it doesn’t go over well with the singer.

She must have ended up taking the advice to seek help because “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” alum Yung Berg tweeted his disappointment that she’s allowing cameras in on the process of her rehab treatment on July 6.

Meanwhile, newlyweds Princess Love and Ray J are having trouble conceiving which frustrates the couple. The R&B musician decides to get a medical opinion on his sperm count along with his other buddies.

In the clip that you can watch above, new addition Keyshia Cole discusses her new album and relationship issues while Alexis Sky has a score to settle with Masika who refuses to talk to her.

As Celebrity Insider reported, fresh face Chanel West Coast is working with Safaree Samuels (which is maybe why she hinted that Nicki Minaj probably wouldn’t work with her). The “Ridiculousness” star apparently attempted to take advice from Hazel E but it didn’t work out since by the end of the clip Coast and Hazel are going at it.

The premiere is set for July 24. Whose story line are you looking forward to the most?

