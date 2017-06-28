Taylor Swift Sends Her ‘Love’ For Russell Westbrook In A Video

Somebody set up a meeting between Taylor Swift and Russell Westbrook! The 27-years old singer returned to social media by posting a congratulations video for the OKC star, who was named last season’s MVP.

The pop superstar has a strange habit of disappearing and popping up again when you least expect. But when Taylor returns, you know that it’s something amazing and hilarious.

This time, the ‘Bad Blood’ singer put her naturally curly hair in a video and started praising basketball player Russell Westbrook.

Although they never met, we’re pretty sure that the two would be best friends. They both have a great sense of humor, not to mention that the 28-year-old basketball superstar previously shared that he was a big fan of Swift’s music.

OKC’s point guard has been posting videos singing along to Swift’s music, and he even stood in the crowd at some of her concerts.

In the video, that was posted to Oklahoma City Thunder’s Twitter page late Monday night, Swift acts like she and Russell were childhood buddies.

She jokes, saying that she was the one who taught him how to play basketball and when he beat her at the game, Westbrook told her to ‘shake it off.’ Some clever reference there, Taylor!

After she ‘revealed’ that it’s a fake story, Swift said to Russell that he’s amazing, the real MVP, and sent some big hugs.

Taylor’s comeback may imply that there are things happening in Swift’s world that would get us all excited. She recently released her entire back catalog on Spotify and other streaming services, her music is now on Musica.ly, while iTunes put all of Swift’s albums on sale a few weeks ago.