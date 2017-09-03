FREE NEWSLETTER
Music

Taylor Swift’s Second Single ‘Ready For It’ Has Fans Absolutely Freaking Out

Brandon Fitch Posted On 09/03/2017
Taylor Swift’s Second Single ‘Ready For It’ Has Fans Absolutely Freaking OutSource: elle.uk.co

Taylor Swift just blindsided her fans by teasing ‘Ready For It,’ the second single off her upcoming album. The Swifties are beside themselves. Check out what they are saying.

Taylor just pulled a fast one for her fans. While she was partying on Martha’s Vineyard at her BFF’s wedding, a new ABC promo was launched showing the fall TV lineup and featuring Taylor!

 

There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Her second single off Reputation called Ready For It plays throughout, and it might just be Taylor’s single that you have all been waiting for. The song is very inspiring and catchy, and it will probably dominate the airwaves.

Taylor’s fans are going crazy over this, and she made sure to have their attention first.

Earlier that day, she posted a simple Image on her Instagram story. It was a black-and-white post that read: ‘Alabama VS. Florida State.’

This lead countless fans to tune into the college football, during which ABC promo dropped!

‘I CALLED IT. She put out a song that would cause buzz first and immediately follows up with a surefire hit,’ one one her fans wrote of Taylor’s very different new tracks.

 

‘Look what Taylor made me do: Watch college football,’ another fan posted.

The most important question is when and where will we be able to hear the new song entirely?

One fan said that Taylor liked Tumblr posts earlier that day suggesting that the song could be available any minute now on iTunes. Even if it seems very quick to drop another tune this soon, anything is possible when it comes to new music these days.

