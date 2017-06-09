Taylor Swift’s Return To Streaming Services Is Happening While Katy Perry’s Album Is Released; Coincidence Or Not?

Taylor Swift is toasting these days to her significant career milestone with a perfectly timed celebration. The pop songstress releases her music on all streaming services, according to a social media announcement.

‘In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 million albums worldwide and the RIAA’s 100 million song certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans for making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight.’

Taylor Swift’s five audio albums have not been available for online streaming on platforms such as Amazon Music, Spotify, and Pandora since 2014.

A couple of years ago, the Grammy winner shook the music industry when she penned an open letter to Apple Music as she slammed their decision to not offer artist compensations during the free trial of the service.

After her statement went viral, Apple has announced that the company would issue royalties to artists during the whole 90 days period and the 27-year-old star started to appear in various Apple Music campaigns.

Taylor Swift’s come back into the spotlight comes at the perfect moment, and we’ll let you know why.

Katy Perry who has been publicly beefing with her just happens to be dropping her latest album called Witness.

While she is out promoting her fifth album, Katy hasn’t shied away from airing the long-standing feud’s dirty laundry.

The songstress just claimed that Swift had defamed her in an interview with NME.

‘I mean, I’m not Buddha—things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know. Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls. That’s so messed up.’

But for now, all eyes will be on the charts because Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s fans will press play on both of their music.

Only they will be able to decide who will be their pop star of choice and the coolest pop star of the moment, perhaps.

We keep wondering if Taylor’s move is just a pure coincidence or if it’s a well-calculated clap back. We can’t possibly know, but we wish both of them good look with their projects, new and old.