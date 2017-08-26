Taylor Swift’s New Music Is Not Positive Enough For Ashley Tisdale – ‘High School Musical’ Actress Slams Artists Dissing Each Other

Taylor Swift just cannot catch a break these days; everybody in the entertainment industry wants a piece of the pop superstar. Katy Perry came for her with the “Swish Swish” music video, and although critics did not like the result, it is still keeping their feud alive.
After Swift released her new song, “Look What You Made Me Do,” it took Nicki Minaj thirteen minutes to ask her to take a seat on Twitter. Minaj and Swift have a long and complicated history, and the Young Money rapper is featured on Perry’s diss track.
The latest entertainer to take a bite out of the Swift apple is Ashley Tisdale, who is suddenly very concerned about music being too vengeful. It is safe to say that Tisdale missed the 1990s when rap music turned shading other artists into a violent art form.
The High School Musical actress wrote on Twitter Saturday: “Music is supposed to bring us together. It is supposed to unite us. When we have artists targeting each other for the sake of controversy…The art suffers. When will [we] try to stop bringing each other down and start lifting us up when we live in a world that’s doing exactly that? And I am not talking about one person I am talking about the music in general.”
Tisdale’s Twitter rant got a lot of reactions on social media, and not all of them were positive for Christopher French’s wife. Most of the critics focused on the fact that she should be handling her own business and leave other artists deal with their situations how they see fit.
Moreover, art has always been about expressing feelings. When Marving Gaye boldly asked, “What’s Going On,” he was not painting a rosy picture of his reality. It was dark, but it was what it was, and through his honesty, he might have inspired others to do better.
Similarly, Swift is being honest about the way some of her peers treated her in the past, so she is letting it all out. Of course, it is all part of a big marketing plan to sell more records; nonetheless, the feelings can be genuine.
The world is a messy place, and people do not always get along, music is just following the same pattern. Tisdale should leave Swift alone.
I say this as a former long time huge Ashley Tisdale stan (we used to exist) but Ashley is a real bch, always has been, and has gotten worse since she met that gold digging husband of hers, especially when it comes to how she treats her fans. Maybe someone who has a flop musical career with mediocre singing skills and even lower standards on song choices shouldn’t be admonishing an entire industry about what it does to “us” as artists, since she’s not even in the same league as Swift, Perry, or Minaj. Taylor’s new music is fantastic, and if people aren’t getting the message, that’s due to their small brains and short sighted thinking. Get a grip.