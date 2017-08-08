Taylor Swift’s Mother Andrea Breaks Down In Court During Inappropriate Touching Trial Against D.J.

Today, August 8, Taylor Swift’s sexual harassment trial continued in Denver, Colorado. The jury dealing with the case was able to hear opening statements in the legal case between the famous singer and former DJ David Mueller.

As fans may remember, Taylor accused the man of groping her behind, back in 2013, during a meet-and-greet.

Mueller, however, has denied such an incident took place.

Two years following the alleged harassment, the DJ decided to sue the singer, claiming that her ‘fake’ claims cost him his $150,000-a-year job as a host at KYGO-FM, aside from other possible career opportunities.

A month later, Swift countersued for battery and assault.

The star was dressed in a black collared dress and wore her hair in a bun at the trial.

She was really focused during the procession, writing notes to her mother Andrea Swift and her legal team.

During the opening statements, Taylor’s mother burst into tears as the attorney described how Andrea always takes care of and protects her daughter.

The mom was also at the meet-and-greet where the alleged incident happened and is considered a defendant in the former DJ’s lawsuit.

The picture that proves the assault and which was leaked online back in November of last year was shown to the jury on a monitor.

Aside from that photo, a poster-sized print of another image showing Swift posing with Mueller (whose arm is hidden behind Swift) and his girlfriend at the time, was displayed in the court room on an easel.

‘It is not inappropriate touching. It’s assault,’ attorney Baldridge stated, adding that the man’s motivations were money, ‘calling attention to himself, and getting revenge on his boss.’

On the other hand, David McFarland, Mueller’s lawyer, claimed that in the pictures, it is very obvious that his client’s hand is not under Swift’s skirt.

He went on to say that accusing someone of harassment without it being true is just as bad as the said crime itself.

The former DJ who lost all of his gigs and career opportunities because of the inappropriate touching scandal is seeking $3 million in damages.

At some point during his 30 minutes long testimony, the man also got emotional.

The trial is expected to last until August 17.

Advertisement

Who do you believe?