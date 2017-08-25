FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Music

Taylor Swift’s Fans Are In Shock After She Sings How The ‘Old Taylor Is Dead’ In New Song Which Also Disses Kimye; Check Out The Video!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/25/2017
Taylor Swift just broke the Internet. After she dropped her new song called Look What You Made Me Do on August 24, her fans flooded Twitter to share their excitement and shock over her epic Kim Kardashian diss track.

The day finally arrived, and Taylor’s song is here.

At midnight she released her new song which is the lead single off her upcoming album called Reputation.

 

Taylor’s fans are blowing up Twitter with their enthusiasm.

With its catchy beat, fiery lyrics and her gorgeous vocals — this single is definitely going to be a huge hit!

Taylor seemingly throws major shade at her longtime foes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West by talking about karma, mentioning how she ‘got [hers], but you’ll all get yours.’

Taylor even updated her Instagram bio with the lyrics to her epic new track, ‘The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now.’

She is clearly making a statement with her verses, ‘But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time / Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time.’

Her fans are obsessed with her highly anticipated track, taking to Twitter to praise her new style and swag.

They were going nuts over how she came out swinging with the single, finally taking on her haters in the best way she knows how. One wrote, ‘Loving your new attitude Miss Taylor Swift.’

It has been quite a long week of waiting with lots of teasing from Taylor, so it’s quite a release to have the new music in our hands finally.

Her return to the spotlight began on August 18 when she mysteriously wiped her social media accounts and also her website.

Three days later, she posted a cryptic video of a snake’s tail on all her pages, then added two more, revealing the rest of the snake, over the next two days. On August 23, she finally gave fans the announcement we’ve been waiting for when she revealed the black-and-white cover of Reputation and confirmed when the first single would drop.

