Taylor Swift’s Ex Calvin Harris Collaborating With Katy Perry – Is This A Slight Against Taylor?

Is there some animosity in the air? Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris recorded new music with Katy Perry for his next album, and Swift’s fans have been all over the incident claiming its a diss against Taylor.

Harris, 33, revealed his fifth studio album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, and its list of guest artists on social media today on May 9th.

The roster of artists on the new album includes many celebrities, but Katy Perry on the list has people talking about more bad blood between Taylor and Katy.

The two superstars are not exactly best friends as the fans of the duo know.

The drama began in 2014 when Swift called out an “unidentified” mean girl in an interview with Rolling Stone.

She said, “For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not. She would come up to me at awards and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?”

Taylor went on to say, “she tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

After Swift had released her music video for “Bad Blood,” in which her best friend Selena Gomez played a mean Perry look-alike, many assumed the former country starlet was taking subtle shots at the California Girl.

Perry later confirmed her and Swift had a problem when she told a fan she is still waiting for the Grammy winner to say sorry.

When asked if she would ever agree to a duet with Swift, Perry responded, “If she says sorry, sure!”

Calvin defended Katy in 2016 during a Twitter rant against Swift not long after they broke up.

He said, “I know you’re off tour, and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC, but I’m not that guy, sorry.” Calvin was referencing a claim Taylor made that she allegedly helped him write his hit song, “This Is What You Came For.” The drama continues!