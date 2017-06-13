Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Set To Play Queen Elizabeth’s Lover In Mary Queen Of Scots

Not only did Joe Alwyn steal the role of captor of Taylor Swift’s heart, but he also got the part for Queen Elizabeth’s lover in the upcoming film, Mary Queen Of Scots. The actor will star alongside Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronanin in the period drama.

The project, which is based on the book titled The True Life Of Mary Stuart by John Guy, tells the story of Queen Elizabeth and Mary the Queen of Scots.

The movie will revolve around Mary’s attempt to kill her cousin to gain the seat of the English throne.

Alwyn is scheduled to play Dudley, the lover, and lawyer of Queen Elizabeth.

We seem to be hearing more about the actor every day, and that comes as no surprise, considering not only Joe’s love life getting more intense, but his acting career is taking off as well.

The 26-year-old just appeared alongside Charlotte Rampling in the movie, The Sense of Ending, and he will also star in The Favourite.

Coincidentally, The Favourite is also a royal period piece and will focus on the political turbulence during the reign of Queen Anne, the last queen of the House Of Stuarts.

What’s interesting about Joe is that he chooses movies that are based on real-life historical events.

In case you’re confused about the actual history surrounding the film, we’ll fill you in on some detail. After the assassination plot of Elizabeth had been found out, Mary was banished to prison for eighteen and a half years. When she was finally found guilty after a long imprisonment and trial, she was beheaded a year later in 1587.