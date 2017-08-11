Taylor Swift’s Bodyguard Testifies In Sexual Harassment Case, Plaintiff Rests Case

Today, Taylor Swift’s bodyguard Greg Dent was called to the stand as part of the star’s legal battle over the alleged sexual harassment that happened a few years back. As fans may remember, the singer claims D.J. David Mueller touched her inappropriately during a meet and greet event.

Before he testified, Dent was spotted talking to Taylor’s brother seemingly planning out how to confidently support the testimony Swift gave on Thursday.

The star said Mueller ‘grabbed her a** cheek’ while they were posing for a picture, describing the incident as shocking and horrifying.

The former radio personality denied ever doing such a thing.

The bodyguard, however, stated that he saw Mueller with his own eyes putting his arm around the artist and then sneaking his other hand under her skirt.

‘I know she was not comfortable with it, that is why she moved, pushed her skirt down and moved closer to the woman. I thought it was a violation of her body,’ the bodyguard said in court.

Dent added that immediately after she was groped Swift told the staff about it.

Aside from Dent, Mueller’s girlfriend at the time, Shannon Melcher, as well as the man’s former radio co-host, Ryan Kliesch, were called to the stand.

Both of them stated that they’ve never seen Mueller touching a girl without her consent.

Following the three new witnesses taking the stand on Friday, the plaintiff rested his case.