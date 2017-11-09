Taylor Swift Withholds ‘Reputation’ From Streaming Service In The First Week Of Sales

It looks like fans will need to wait a bit longer to listen to Taylor Swift’s Reputation album on streaming services. It was reported that representatives of Taylor Swift told streaming services that her album would not be available through the services during the first week of sales.

An insider revealed that Taylor is still in the middle of negotiation to decide when the album will be made available.

‘Taylor’s camp obviously wants the highest sales possible, so they are still determining the best time to make it available for streaming. The one-week exclusion is for sure happening, and there are talks that it’ll be held until after the holiday season,’ the source confessed.

Despite its absence on streaming services, the album will still be available in online stores such as iTunes starting from November 10.

Taylor is known for her critics of streaming services.

Back in 2014, Tay pulled all of her songs from Spotify.

She said that her reason was that the streaming service felt like an experiment to her.

Tay didn’t want to contribute her works to an experiment.

‘I’m not willing to contribute my life’s work to an experiment that I don’t feel fairly compensates the writers, producers, artists, and creators of this music. And I just don’t agree with perpetuating the perception that music has no value and should be free,’ Taylor explained.

3 days until #reputation A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

After revealing the tracklist, Taylor has also unveiled a clip from her secret listening sessions on YouTube ahead of the release of the album.

The clip shows her fans having fun at the event, dancing and singing along the tracks as well as taking pictures with Taylor.

A fan gushed, ‘It’s just amazing that someone I’ve looked up to for almost ten years is.. I finally get to meet her face-to-face for the first time.’

Another fan exclaimed, ‘We flew from Ireland [to London]. None of our friends know. We left the country in secret because of Taylor!’