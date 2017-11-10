Taylor Swift Will Never Forgive Kim Kardashian And Kanye West

Finally, we get what we have been waiting for all this time! Taylor Swift went in on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on Look What You Made Me Do.

The track was directed at all her enemies in general, the song called This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’ is strictly a diss at the famous couple she publicly feuded with in 2016.

#reputation is out. Let the games begin. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:24pm PST

The song starts with Taylor re-living what she thought was one of the best years of her life, during which, she says, she felt ‘so Gatsby,’ until Kimye came and ‘rained on her parade,’ of course.

‘It was so nice being friends again, there I was giving you a second chance,’ she sings.

‘But you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand, and therein lies the issue, friends don’t try to trick you, get you on the phone and mind-twist you,’ Tay continues.

This was a reference to the time when Taylor and Kanye made up after their 2009 VMAs debacle.

Back then, she proudly presented him with the Vanguard Award at the 2015 VMAs.

It all went downhill in February 2016 when Kanye released the song called Famous, with a lyric about Tay.

He and Kim claimed that Taylor approved that particular line during a phone call.

Taylor denied doing that, so Kim leaked the recordings of the call in the summer of 2016.

#Repost @kimkardashianarmy ・・・ Kim and Kanye leaving the cinemas, last night (March 13) #KimKardashian #KanyeWest A post shared by Kimye West (@ikimyedaily) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

Taylor revealed her final statement on the matter, explaining that Kanye never flat-out told her he was going to call her ‘that b****’ on ‘Famous,’ but now, we’re getting a real sense of how angry she is.

Taylor also referenced Kanye’s feud with JAY-Z: ‘I’m not the only friend you’ve lost lately, if only you weren’t so shady.’

Taylor closes out the bridge by completing a toast:

‘Here’s to you, ’cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do.’ Tay follows that up by bursting out laughing and letting everyone know, ‘I can’t even say it with a straight face!’