Taylor Swift Wants Meghan Markle To Join Her Girl Squad – Report

Taylor Swift is reaching out to Meghan Markle because she is hoping to create a more political and charity-oriented squad.

Since the fall of 2016, the country and pop star has more or less removed herself from social media to work on her new album and focus on her life.

2016 was not Miss Swift’s best year; she went through two public breakups with Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris.

Her envious girl squad lost two members because it is now impossible to have Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid in the same room.

Hadid was dumped by The Weeknd who is now enjoying a worldwide romance with Miss Gomez.

At the age of the 27, the “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” singer would like to rethink her priorities and do more charitable works to help and heal the world with her time, money, and fame.

The “I Knew You Were Trouble” believes that Prince Harry’s girlfriend would be the ideal person to help her accomplish these goals.

An insider told OK! exclusively: “Taylor’s team has reached out to Meghan requesting a girly lunch. Taylor’s determined to include her in her inner circle and is willing to fly to Canada to meet up with her if necessary.”

The source added that Miss Swift’s BFF, Ed Sheeran, is close to the royal family and she is hoping he will introduce her to Miss Markle.

The person claimed: “Taylor’s always wanted to crack the aristocratic set and is trying to reconnect with Ed Sheeran, who’s in with the Royal Family. She’s met Prince William in the past but befriending Meghan is her top priority.”

According to E! News, the songwriter is in the studio in New York City, Nashville, and Los Angeles preparing and project that will be out in December.

The rep said: “She has not been purposefully hiding out, but has simply been super busy in the studio recording, editing and putting the finishing touches on her new album.”

That will be one fascinating friendship if this rumor is true.