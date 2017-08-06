FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
taylor swift r. kelly Christina Perri jay-z blake shelton bernice burgos chester bennington the weeknd justin bieber drake kanye west joe jackson Anderson East kim kardashian beyonce nicki minaj marc anthony Chris Cornell britney spears Vic Mensa shakira meek mill paris jackson
Home » Music

Taylor Swift To Testify In Groping Case Against DJ

Shaunee Flowers Posted On 08/06/2017
0
396 Views
1


Taylor Swift's DJ lawsuit is headed to trialSource: YouTube

The infamous Taylor Swift groping case is headed to trial. On Monday, attorneys for Swift and for former DJ David Mueller will begin picking jurors. Swift is expected to take the stand.

It all started when Mueller sued Taylor Swift. He claims that he was falsely accused of groping Swift backstage during a photo session in 2013.

Mueller says that if he really did anything illegal, Taylor should have called the police and had him arrested. Instead, she called his bosses and he lost his job.

In response to the filing, Swift is countersuing over the alleged sexual assault. She is expected to testify against Mueller in a civil trial.

Magic✨Madness✨Heaven✨Sin @gettyentertainment @versace_official

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Also expected to testify are David Mueller’s former boss as well as several people associated with Taylor Swift’s squad.

Things get interesting when it comes to what each party wants out of this case in the event that they win. Now everyone knows that you sue in civil court in order to win lawsuits and Mueller wants $3 million.

Taylor Swift doesn’t seem to really care about the money part. She’s asking for one dollar if she wins but she made it clear that she wants to use the courtroom win to make an example out of the former DJ.

Court documents claim that Taylor wants to make sure that this case serves “as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

Opening arguments in the dueling lawsuit case between Swift and Mueller could start as early as Tuesday if they complete jury selection on Monday. There’s so much bad blood between the two, it has been reported that coming to a settlement agreement is unlikely.

Thanks Houston 💋 And @versace_official for making this outfit situation 💕💕💕 @gettyentertainment

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the whole situation happened when Mueller was a radio host for a country station in Denver. When Swift was in town for a concert at the Pepsi Center, Mueller was asked to attend it as a job function.

Mueller took his girlfriend to the show and afterward, they posted with Taylor Swift backstage. Later, one of Swift’s bodyguards approached Mueller and accused him of lifting up her dress and grabbing her rear.

The DJ denied giving Taylor the goose and even challenged the bodyguard to call the police, which they did not. Instead, Mueller and his girlfriend were told to leave the event and someone from Taylor’s squad called his boss.

Taylor’s attorney has already explained in court that she did not call police because she wanted to keep the whole thing  “discreet and quiet and confidential.” She was reportedly upset that Mueller would think she had any reason to make up the story.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Mueller’s attorneys have argued that maybe someone else reached up Swift’s dress and she’s just blaming the wrong guy. The disgraced DJ still contends that he did not do it.

Post Views: 396

Read more about taylor swift

Advertisement

You may also like
Katy Perry Wants To Be Taylor Swift’s BFF Again Despite Years-Long Feud
07/19/2017
Lorde Reveals She Is Not Too Fond Of Taylor Swift’s Squad – Are They Still Friends Anyway?
07/08/2017
Cara Delevingne And Katy Perry Are Twinning Despite The Supermodel’s Friendship With Katy’s Enemy Taylor Swift
07/05/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *