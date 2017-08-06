Taylor Swift To Testify In Groping Case Against DJ

The infamous Taylor Swift groping case is headed to trial. On Monday, attorneys for Swift and for former DJ David Mueller will begin picking jurors. Swift is expected to take the stand.

It all started when Mueller sued Taylor Swift. He claims that he was falsely accused of groping Swift backstage during a photo session in 2013.

Mueller says that if he really did anything illegal, Taylor should have called the police and had him arrested. Instead, she called his bosses and he lost his job.

In response to the filing, Swift is countersuing over the alleged sexual assault. She is expected to testify against Mueller in a civil trial.

Also expected to testify are David Mueller’s former boss as well as several people associated with Taylor Swift’s squad.

Things get interesting when it comes to what each party wants out of this case in the event that they win. Now everyone knows that you sue in civil court in order to win lawsuits and Mueller wants $3 million.

Taylor Swift doesn’t seem to really care about the money part. She’s asking for one dollar if she wins but she made it clear that she wants to use the courtroom win to make an example out of the former DJ.

Court documents claim that Taylor wants to make sure that this case serves “as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

Opening arguments in the dueling lawsuit case between Swift and Mueller could start as early as Tuesday if they complete jury selection on Monday. There’s so much bad blood between the two, it has been reported that coming to a settlement agreement is unlikely.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the whole situation happened when Mueller was a radio host for a country station in Denver. When Swift was in town for a concert at the Pepsi Center, Mueller was asked to attend it as a job function.

Mueller took his girlfriend to the show and afterward, they posted with Taylor Swift backstage. Later, one of Swift’s bodyguards approached Mueller and accused him of lifting up her dress and grabbing her rear.

The DJ denied giving Taylor the goose and even challenged the bodyguard to call the police, which they did not. Instead, Mueller and his girlfriend were told to leave the event and someone from Taylor’s squad called his boss.

Taylor’s attorney has already explained in court that she did not call police because she wanted to keep the whole thing “discreet and quiet and confidential.” She was reportedly upset that Mueller would think she had any reason to make up the story.

On the other hand, Mueller’s attorneys have argued that maybe someone else reached up Swift’s dress and she’s just blaming the wrong guy. The disgraced DJ still contends that he did not do it.