Taylor Swift Teases New Music With Snakes After Wiping Social Media Clean

The last Taylor Swift album was ‘1989’ which was released in 2014. That means that it’s time for new music from the Shake It Off singer. A recent social media cleanse tipped off fans that something big is about to happen and now, anticipation among the Swifties is at an all time high.

That’s probably because after ridding her social media of literally everything, even the profile pictures, Taylor has posted exactly two new videos.

Both of the videos that have been uploaded to Twitter and Instagram feature a rather ominous looking snake that can be seen moving and slithering but we never actually see the snake’s head.

The new posts came three days after the social media scrub. The first snake video was only 10 seconds long while the second video, which was posted on Tuesday morning, clocked in at 20 seconds.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Within less than two hours on Taylor Swift’s Instagram, the second snake video managed to rack up more than two million views. If that’s not proof that Swifties want a new album soon, I’m not really sure what is.

Even though neither of the Taylor Swift posts came with a caption, there has been plenty of speculation. One rumor that seems to have picked up steam is that new music will be dropping on Friday.

Swifties have been studying the new snake images and decided that the snakes are making the numbers two and five to signify the release date being August 25, which is this Friday.

It was also reported by Genius that the new single would be titled Timeless.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 22, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

If that’s really the case, then we just have to wonder why all the snakes? It sure would make more sense if the song was about a fake friend or maybe even Katy Perry. Didn’t she just reportedly try to make up with Taylor?

Prior to the most recent three-year music drought from Taylor Swift, she dropped a new album every two years. It’s no secret that Taylor wanted to take a bit of a break after her most recent release.

Advertisement

It really looks like break time is over and Taylor Swift is on her way back to dominating the pop radio stations again. One thing is for sure, we’re all ready for it.