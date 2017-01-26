Taylor Swift Teases ‘I Do Not Want To Live Forever’ Music VIdeo

Taylor Swift has uploaded a short clip of her next song ‘I Do not Want to Live Forever’ in collaboration with Zayn Malik.

Advertisement

In the 18 second clip we can see the ‘Wildest Dreams’ singer strolling in a corridor, while the former member of ‘One Direction’ is breaking a bunch of stuff on a table.

On Tuesday, Swift shared a screengrab from the steamy video, captioned simply, “Coming soon…”

According to a report, the full music video will be available Thursday at midnight.

‘I do not want to live forever’ will be on the soundtrack of the highly anticipated ‘Fifty Shades Darker,’ adaptation of the book of the same name. The movie is the sequel to the El James novel Fifty Shades Of Grey.

The pair reportedly caused mayhem in London while shooting the video.

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson recently talked about the rumors that she is romantically involved with her co-star Jamie Dornan.

“We hate each other and we’re having an affair, so everybody’s right,” she joked with ET Online.

Advertisement

The film, starring Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan and Kim Basinger, will be released on February 10th.