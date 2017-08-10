Taylor Swift Takes The Stand At Groping Trial, Describes ‘Very Long Grab’

Taylor Swift took the stand on Thursday in Denver in the case against a local DJ who she says grabbed her butt during a backstage meet and greet in 2013. The accused, David Mueller is suing Swift for defamation after claiming he didn’t put his hands on her. Taylor then countersued for just one dollar, hoping to turn this incident into a lesson for Mueller and men everywhere.

It was during a 2013 backstage photo op that Taylor Swift accuses Mueller of reaching up under her skirt and grabbing a whole handful of her rear. Taylor’s security confronted the former radio station DJ after the fact and even asked him to leave the venue.

Since Mueller was on the clock and his appearance at Swift’s concert was work related, someone from Taylor’s camp called Mueller’s boss and reported the incident.

That led to Mueller’s firing from a popular morning show even though he says he didn’t do it.

“It was a definite grab, very long grab,” Swift said when she took the stand. “It was long enough for me to be completely sure it was intentional.”

Taylor Swift didn’t hold back there and went into even more detail about her experience at the Pepsi Center appearance in Denver.

“He stayed on my bare a** cheek as I lurched away from him uncomfortably,” Swift testified. “The first couple of milliseconds, I thought it must be a mistake. I moved to the side very quickly.”

“After this happened, a light switched off in my personality,” she continued. “I just said in a monotone voice, ‘Thank you for coming.'”

Mueller’s attorney, Gabriel Farland, then questioned Taylor Swift about the indecent. He wanted to know why her skirt wasn’t ruffled in the picture she took with Mueller if his hand was up the back of her skirt at the time.

“Because my a** is located on the back of my body,” Taylor fired. When asked about why she reacted the way that she did rather than freaking out on Mueller, Swift responded, “Your client could have taken a normal photo with me.”

The testimony then switched over to Taylor Swift’s security team. Farland wanted to know why Taylor’s security didn’t do something about the grab as it was happening.

Swift testified that she and her security guard at the event didn’t have any special emergency signals. It was likely that the man guarding Taylor, Greg Dent, didn’t know what was happening until after David Mueller and his girlfriend walked away.

It turns out that Dent doesn’t work for Taylor’s security team anymore and that ended up being a subject to discuss in the courtroom. Taylor explained that Dent’s lack of employment as her security guard was not related to the alleged Mueller assault and that after a restructuring that happened much later, Dent opted not to accept a new position within the team.

As for Mueller and his girlfriend, Taylor testified that she believed the pair had a few drinks before coming to get their picture taken. While Swift has done many meet and greets like the one she was doing in Denver at the time of the incident, she testified that she’d never felt groped at one of them before.

“What Mr. Mueller did was, like I said, very intentional, and the location was very intentional,” Taylor said. “And I wasn’t going to blame Greg Dent…none of us expected this to happen. It had never happened before.”

Swift’s attorney said that he had no questions for his client after Mueller’s attorney was done. Mueller already acknowledged that his hand placement in the photo seen above is awkward but still says that he did not inappropriately grab Taylor Swift.