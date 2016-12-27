Taylor Swift Surprises 96-Year-Old Fan Cyrus Porter With Christmas Visit

When Taylor Swift is not touring the world, partying with her epic girl squad, or writing songs about her exes, she is spreading love and kindness. On December 26, Miss Swift picked up her guitar and flew to Missouri to spend a few hours with one of her biggest fans – 96-year-old man. Cyrus Porter, who served in World War ll, is a huge supporter of the “Teardrops on My Guitar” singer, and has traveled to several cities to see his idol perform.

The veteran, who resides in New Madrid, is a local celebrity who has conducted radio interviews in the past to talk about his love for the country/pop diva.

Recently, he appeared on a show and thanks to his sense of humor, good nature, and knowledge of all thing Taylor Swift – the clip went viral.

By the power of the Internet, the adorable interview reached to the “Valentine’s Day” actress, and she decided to pay Mr. Porter a visit on Boxing Day.

Many of the war hero’s 50 grandchildren and great-grandchildren were present at his home when the “Tied Together with a Smile” vocalist emerged with her instrument.

She gave Porter a mini concert and even belted his favorite track “Shake It Off.” The man sang and danced along as Miss Swift serenaded his family. The music star put a smile on her fan’s face, posed for pictures, and left she declined to speak to the media.

However, several of Porter’s relatives accepted to be interviewed, and they called the performance a Christmas miracle. One of Porter’s granddaughter, Caroline Fowler, said it was a very special gift because her grandfather adores the star.

She went on to say that the surprise could not have come at a better time. Porter, who recently lost a child, needed something to smile about and Swift made his day. Fowler said: “My Popo was ecstatic! He was grinning from ear to ear and even had tears in his eyes. The first thing he said to her was ‘How did you get here?’ He loved every moment. He told her how he was proud of his family, his country, and Taylor Swift!”

Porter also spoke to the media saying: “I’ve been to two concerts. Memphis and St Louis. Look what she does…she puts on a show no one else puts on…I just liked the way she did stuff. Yeah, I just enjoy it, I’m getting old. I’m just enjoying everything.”

Miss Swift will take a musical hiatus next year to focus on her life and songwriting.