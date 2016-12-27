Taylor Swift Surprises 96 Year Old Fan at Home

Taylor Swift is such an inspiration to her fans!

On December 26, Taylor Swift surprised her oldest super fan, 96 year old Cyrus Porter. The singer visited the fan at home and performed Shake it off live. This amazing gesture is not the first time Swift went above and beyond for her fan base.

What makes the whole thing even more touching is the fact that Cyrus is a World War II veteran who has also been diagnosed with cancer recently. The man deserves this wonderful Christmas present from his musical idol.

The way Taylor found out about her special fan was because Cyrus talked about enjoying her music a lot on a local radio show in Missouri. Her songs were a way for him to bond with his twenty grandchildren and also gave him a positive outlook on life, encouraging the man to overcome his old age problems.

The veteran stated:

“Look what she does, she puts on a show no one else puts on. I just liked the way the way she did stuff. Yeah, I just enjoy it, I’m getting old. I’m just enjoying everything.”

Such an open minded, young soul!

The entire family was excited to see the star in their home and Cyrus’ grand-kids posted a lot of pictures on their social media platforms.

“It’s a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!!” tweeted one of the grand-kids.

[email protected] puts the finishing touches on her Christmas visit to the Bootheel.”

One even posted a picture of Taylor Swift holding her child, captioning the image: “When Taylor Swift holds your baby girl!” (Sarah Fowler Ezell)

What a wonderful gesture for such a wonderful and unique fan. Taylor Swift did an amazing deed this Christmas and we are sure it was beyond appreciated. How would you like to be visited by Taylor Swift at your house?