Taylor Swift Squad Member Ruby Rose Slams Katy Perry’s New Diss Track

It looks like Taylor Swift can always trust her squad to come to her rescue whenever she needs it. Recently, close pal Ruby Rose decided to defend her after enemy Katy Perry released a new song titles Swish Swish, supposedly aimed at Taylor Swift.

Out of the entire Swift squad, Ruby was the first one to slam Perry on social media.

This morning, May 19, Ruby Rose took to Twitter to diss the rival singer and to pretty much drag her new single through the mud.

No mercy! The savage but reliable friend told exactly what was on her mind on the platform.

“‘Purposeful poop’ to ‘bomb a petit’ to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make ‘Wit.. I mean ‘fetch’ happen,’” Ruby tweeted.

“I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as a political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer,” the multitalented artist wrote in another tweet.

In this second post, Rose referred to Perry’s open support for Hillary Clinton.

However, while she dissed her friend’s enemy, she did praise Nicki Minaj’s part in the song.

As fans may already know, this is not the first time Ruby Rose came to Swift’s rescue.

Last year, when Kanye West released Famous, Rose slammed him all over Twitter.

It looks like Ruby Rose did not overreact this time either because Perry’s lyrics really seem to be aimed at Taylor Swift.

“Don’t you come for me/No, not today/you’re calculated/I’ve got your number/Because you’re a joke/and I’m a courtside killer queen,” Katy sings.

The rumors of Perry’s new release being an answer to Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood have been going around for a while, but recently, the singer assured everybody in an interview that the new album was going to be very “empowering” without targeting someone in particular.

But her words, although intentionally left ambiguous, still seemed to suggest that the feud is not over.

“One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is because it’s not,” she stressed, adding that if only all women came together and “decided to unite” the world would be a much better place.

Whose side are you on? Did you enjoy Perry’s new release?

Advertisement

Let us know your opinion on the feud by leaving a comment down below!