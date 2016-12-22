Taylor Swift Smashes Billboard Record

Taylor Swift just broke another record.

Swift officially now has 70 Billboard Hot 100 singles

Her latest release with Zayn Malik, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” — just debuted at #6 on Billboard, moving her all the way to second on the list of artists with the most Hot 100 hits of all time.

Swift currently shares the number two spot with Nicki Minaj.

Aretha Franklin holds the top spot among women with 73 Billboard Hot 100 singles.

How cool is that Swift is up there with a true musical legend!

Swift currently has 20 Top 10 singles, placing her on a a list with some other legendary ladies on the busines: Madonna, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Rihanna, and Whitney Houston.

At just 27-years young, we’re sure Tay has many more years of hits in her.

Not everything in Swift’s life is perfect right now.

According to reports Selena Gomez no longer wants to be friends with the country/pop singer.

Following her stint in rehab, Gomez has been advised to stay away from Swift.

“Since Selena (Gomez) got out of rehab, she has been cutting out all of the bad influences in her life – and that definitely included Taylor,” said a source.

“Taylor (Swift) is always trying to one-up Selena, and make it look like Selena is just lucky to be her friend” and now Selena is just completely over it,” the source added,

Apparently, Swofts behavior is too “toxic” and “wild.”