Taylor Swift Skips MTV VMAs 2017 And Emerges The Biggest Winner Of The Night

If you thought Taylor Swift was on a downward spiral or didn’t have courage enough to attend the MTV VMAs 2017 because Katy Perry was hosting, you might want to rethink your position.

Swift won a VMA, premiered her new video for “Look What You Made Me Do” and blew Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj away without even attending the event.

Though Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj released a new “Swish Swish” video, it was the premiere of “Look What You Made Me Do” that stole the show, is on track to break records and became the number one trending video by Monday morning.

Critical reception for Katy Perry’s hosting duties for the 2017 VMAs are in and they aren’t good. According to the buzz on social media, Katy Perry’s jokes fell flat and the tension between her and Taylor Swift overshadowed the event.

Fans of both Swift and Perry were quick to notice that Taylor Swift’s video premiered without an introduction or setup from the “Swish Swish” singer.

While fans are quick to suggest that “Swish Swish” is about Taylor Swift and “Look What You Made Me Do” has references to the beef with Perry, there was no question that Swift emerged victorious on social media networks, YouTube, and with more people putting Swift back on her throne as one of the best selling music artists of all time.

A poll circulating on MTV asked which was the best or most favorite video of the moment. Currently, Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” has blown away Miley, Pink, and Katy Perry’s videos.

Taylor Swift’s status as a pop star seems untouchable. Though a media trend started indicating the singer’s career was dead, Taylor used those memes and marketed them towards herself. Announcing that Taylor Swift’s reputation is dead and then highlighting her different personas from her past videos.

The exact reason why Taylor Swift didn’t attend the VMAs remains a matter of speculation, but according to the reaction to her video premiere, she didn’t need to attend to clarify her dominance of the charts.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry may be in stiff competition for the upcoming award shows with Witness and Reputation as both will be 2017 releases. Perry’s Witness did claim the Billboard top spot in June. Swift’s Reputation is set for a November 10, 2017, release.

Maybe it’s time for Perry and Swift to realize they are both top pop artists and stop the drama. What do you think? Did you watch the 2017 VMAs? Were you surprised that Taylor Swift didn’t show up or that Katy Perry didn’t introduce her video?