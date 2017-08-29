Taylor Swift Shakes Off Haters As ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Breaks Records ― Watch Video

Taylor Swift has defied her haters who were less than thrilled with the lyric video for her new single “Look What You Made Me Do.” The video premiered at the 2017 MTV VMAs and has since smashed records for streaming music via Spotify and YouTube. The video has maintained its number one position on YouTube trends for over 24 hours and shows no signs of stopping. All of this is good news for the pop singer who became the target of memes suggesting her music and career was dead.

“Look What You Made Me Do” broke Spotify’s record for the most listened to songs after an initial release. “Look What You Made Me Do” was played more than 8 million times on Friday.

The next record “Look What You Made Me Do” shattered was for YouTube’s 24-hour views. Adele was the former champion with 27.7 million views in 24-hours for her song “Hello.”

Taylor Swift garnered 43.2 million views within 24-hours, proving that she intends on staying on top.

Taylor Swift has been the subject of a number of controversies over the past year, including allegations by Kim Kardashian that Swift wasn’t truthful regarding her view of Kanye’s song “Famous” and the use of Swift’s image and lyrics.

Regardless of the truth in the situation, Taylor Swift is taking back her reputation and at this point isn’t answering questions about the drama that preceded her sixth album.

“Look What You Made Me Do” director Joseph Kahn shared a status update thanking fans for supporting the video and announced the final number for video views.

While many people believed the video earned 39 million views in 24-hours, the final total was actually 49 million views.

What do you think about Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do?” While Taylor is receiving critical praise for the single and video that shows Swift taking control of her reputation by recreating herself, there are some people who aren’t a fan of the new sound or video.

Swift portrays a darker, edgier figure in the video and there are many references or innuendos to her past conflicts with others.

The Internet is full of speculation regarding the hidden meanings portrayed in the video, but for now, it’s simplest to just say that Taylor Swift has taken control of the negative press and is using it to her advantage.