Taylor Swift Sends Cardi B Flowers After She Dethrones Her On Charts

Brandon Fitch Posted On 09/27/2017
Taylor Swift has proved once again that she is one classy lady. She just reached out to the newcomer Cardi B and congratulated her on her fantastic achievement of reaching no.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with an incredible gesture!

Taylor has already crossed many major musical milestones in her short career but Cardi B hit a huge one in a shorter period of time!

 

Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️….and I freaking love your music 🎶

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Taylor is very generous, and she decided to congratulate Cardi on her epic achievement.

She sent Cardi B the most beautiful bouquet of flowers in honor of her reaching no.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This was not an incredible achievement just for Cardi, but for all women out there.

Why? It is because when Cardi’s new song, Bodak Yellow, reached No. 1, she became the first female rapper to make it to the top without a featured artist on their track in 19 years!

‘Sooo beautiful and lovely,’ Cardi captioned an Instagram Boomerang post she shared, showing off the lovely flowers Taylor sent to her.

‘Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️….and I freaking love your music 🎶.’

Now, you have to admit, that is a really cool move! Especially when you think about the fact Cardi’s quick rise up the charts meant Taylor and her new hits were dethroned.

 

Taylor isn’t even the first major female performing artist to praise Cardi for her landmark achievement.

Nicki Minaj also took to Twitter and crushed longstanding rumors she and Cardi were feuding with a beautiful tweet focusing on Cardi’s accomplishment.

‘Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement,’ she wrote. ‘Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it💕💞🎀 @iamcardib.’

2 Comments

Kelly Beatty
09/27/2017 at 6:52 am
Reply

Anything to stay in the news , poor Taylor


Sparke Addams
09/27/2017 at 6:35 am
Reply

THAT WAS NICE, GOOD FOR CLEANING UP TAYLOR. CONGRATS CARDI B WELL DONE #1 SHE SAID YASSSSSSS


