Taylor Swift Reveals Intimate Story About Ed Sheeran!

Taylor Swift wrote a short essay for Time Magazine recently for their column “100 Most Influential People,” in which she recalled a story about the infamous crooner, Ed Sheeran.

In the essay, she stated, she has seen Sheeran in moments of lows and moments of highs, but there was one time when he was feeling exceptionally down.

She recalled, “a few years ago, in a rare moment of admitting feeling defeated. Ed said to me, ‘I’m never going to win a Grammy.’ ‘Yes, you are’ I said.”

In a rare moment where the singer needed reassurance, Taylor told him one day he was going to dominate the Grammy Awards.

The You Belong With Me singer, during the end of her essay recanted a meeting between the two singers where Ed revealed his new song “Thinking Out Loud” which went on to win Song Of The Year at the Grammy Awards in 2016. She knew the song would bring him massive success.

Taylor, who is a two-time Grammy winner herself said, “Ed is protected by an impenetrable and ever-present armor of enthusiasm that has helped him endure any setback, letdown, or underestimation.”

Swift went on to say, Ed has an amazing ability to get back up almost immediately after he fails.

She compared him to a boxer who his back on his feet after he’s been knocked down. He’s a fighter at heart.

Sheeran and Swift first became friends when they toured together on her Speak Now tour in 2011. The close friends came together again when Ed opened for her during the Red tour of 2013.

Sheeran told Rolling Stone last month, “I was on the most amazing f–king tour in the world. I was just living in a country that I didn’t belong in, in a town where I didn’t really know anyone.”

The Thinking Out Loud singer said Taylor is the kind of person who would back a friend up no matter what.

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran described her as someone who is internationally famous and can’t avoid press no matter what, so for that reason, he always stands up for her whenever he has the chance.