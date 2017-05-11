Taylor Swift Plans To Hit Back Calvin Harris And Katy Perry If They Attack Her On New Song

A few days ago, Calvin Harris announced that his next album, Funk Wav, which will be released on June 30, will feature an interesting duet with Katy Perry.

People would not make much of this collaboration without the backstory that the two famous artists share. Harris, 33, dated Perry’s biggest nemesis, Taylor Swift, for over a year between 2015 and ’16.

Some were quick to say that the duet is all about getting revenge on the “Shake It Off” singer after the messy breakup.

The Swift-Perry feud reached an all-time high with the release of the song “Bad Blood” and its accompanying music video. Swift claims the track was a call to arms for women everywhere dealing with adversity.

Perry stated that the song was about her feud with the Pennsylvania native.

Music fans are excited to hear what the final product will sound like and see if they will go after Swift. If they choose to attack the country music darling, they should be ready for some retaliation.

An insider has shared: “Taylor is watching closely to what Katy, Calvin or even Kanye West might say about her in upcoming tracks. She’s determined to have the last word on any diss tracks aimed at her. She does not want to be anyone’s doormat and will defend herself.”

Moreover, Swift is currently working on her sixth studio album and is reportedly leaving some room on the project to target Harris and Perry if necessary.

The source explained: “Taylor is no stranger to clapping back on social media or in her own music. She has been working long and hard on her album and may update her lyrics accordingly. Taylor refused to be bullied by anyone, and while her first instinct will always be to rise above the ugly mudslinging, she’s also making it clear that if someone takes shots at her, she will fire back if needed.”

Only time will tell how those three individuals will handle the new development in their relationship.