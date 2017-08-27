Taylor Swift Partners With UPS For ‘Reputation’ Album Promotion And Contest

As many of you already know Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation drops on November 10, 2017, by Big Machine Records, but it just might be UPS that delivers the CD to your local retailer. Swift and UPS have entered a partnership that includes a contest where the grand prize winner can land tickets to see Taylor in concert, enjoy a makeover experience and have airfare, dinner and hotel costs covered.

Other contest winners will get Reputation merchandise and autographed memorabilia. UPS vans will spread the word of Taylor’s much anticipated and long-awaited sixth album by driving vehicles with her banner emblazoned on the side.

There is a social media aspect behind the UPS promotion and Taylor Swift fans who spot the UPS trucks bearing the Reputation banner are encouraged to start a viral promotion using the hashtag #TaylorSwiftDelivery and tagging @UPS in their social media posts.

This isn’t the first time Swift and UPS have teamed together for a promotion, but some fans are finding the pairing a bit odd and are expressing their views about the newest UPS/Swift commercial on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook. You may see the commercial below.

Excited to be the Official Delivery Partner of Taylor Swift’s new album! Look for #TaylorSwiftDelivery trucks: https://t.co/1hg8OX1xWu pic.twitter.com/ThNrhIEet7 — UPS (@UPS) August 25, 2017

UPS began rolling out the Taylor Swift branded trucks in Nashville, Tenessee on August 26, 2017. The trucks will be spotted nationwide and those who want to keep tabs on their whereabouts can follow UPS on social media for updates.

According to UPS, those who take a picture of the truck, tag UPS and hashtag it with #TaylorSwiftDelivery may get better dibs on upcoming concert tickets.

Latest video of Taylor Swift on UPS commercial! pic.twitter.com/3mKBm2qEgl — TSwift Malaysia (@tswiftMY) August 25, 2017

Reaction to the Taylor Swift/UPS trucks has been varied with some stating it’s a smart marketing campaign by the lucrative, 10-time Grammy winner. Others have described the UPS commercial as downright creepy.

Across social media, many have questioned why Swift would need to make a UPS commercial in order to promote her new album. In addition to the November 10 Reputation album launch, Swift is preparing for another tour to promote the album.

Swift is using other creative and innovative marketing methods in order to promote her tour.

Those who visit Taylor Swift’s official website have the opportunity to sign up for a chance to get tickets when her tour kicks off.

According to the site, Swift wants to ensure that fans get their hands on her concert tickets and not scalpers or even bots. Fans can sign up as a verified fan to ensure they have easy access to tickets when they go on sale.

What do you think about Taylor Swift’s marketing and promotional methods? Are you going to sign up as a verified fan or look for Reputation branded UPS trucks?