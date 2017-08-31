FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
joe alwyn taylor swift beyonce justin bieber kanye west lady gaga Amy Winehouse katy perry janet jackson kim kardashian mel b jay-z ashley tisdale David Bowie nicki minaj drake billy ray cyrus Bobby V selena gomez Cardi B brad pitt calvin harris michael jackson
Home » Music

Taylor Swift On Track For Top Billboard Charts For 2017 As ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Remains Number One

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 08/31/2017
0
175 Views
1


Taylor Swift continues to impress with Look What You Made Me DoSource: Taylor Swift Vevo

While people debate the hidden meanings behind Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” the video has remained the number one trending selection on YouTube, broke one-day streaming records, and is on track to claim the top Billboard 200 spot for 2017.

Billboard made the announcement earlier today and stated that by the time their next list is released on Sept. 16, 2017, they expect Taylor Swift to have claimed the top spot for the year. The news comes as “Look What You Made Me Do” continues to break other records worldwide.

Kanye West’s and Kim Kardashian’s fans may be plotting their own revenge on Swift’s album release date, but at this rate, it seems those plans will be futile. Swift has only released one single from her sixth album Reputation and both her lyric video and official video continue to rake in the views.

The lyric view was watched more than 19 million times on YouTube within 24 hours.

The lyric video continued to break records when on Spotify it was streamed more than 8 million times. Though there was plenty of controversy and negative feedback on social media sites like Twitter, people continued to stream the song. After the official video premiered on the MTV VMAs, it began trending on YouTube.

“Look What You Made Me Do” has been the top trending YouTube video since Monday.

The single is on track to being the number one song in the UK, which would mark a first number one hit for Taylor in the United Kingdom.

Previously she has peaked at number two with hits like “Shake it Off” and “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

The reaction to Taylor Swifts “Look What You Made Me Do” has been polarizing with some people praising the song and Swift’s recreation. Others have expressed that they are tired of hearing about Swift’s personal feuds in her music.

Though the Billboard Top 100 chart will be released on Sept. 16, 2017, users can view highlights of the week’s top music tracks on Sept. 5, 2017. Those who check with the Billboard Top 100 chart on Sept 5, will get insight as to how many sales “Look What You Made Me Do” has made as well as how many streaming plays it’s received.

Advertisement

Reputation is set for a November 10, 2017, release date and if “Look What You Made Me Do” is any indication, Swift is on track to breaking more records with her sixth album.

Post Views: 175

Read more about taylor swift

Advertisement

You may also like
How Are Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Doing?
08/31/2017
Justin Bieber Just Hit 100 Million Twitter Followers!
08/31/2017
Remember When Kim K Said She Was Taylor Swift’s Biggest Fan?
08/30/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


  • Follow Us

    Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on Pinterest Follow Us on Google Plus Follow Us on Tumblr Our RSS Follow Us on Instagram
  • Advertisement

  • Recent Posts

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement