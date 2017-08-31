Taylor Swift On Track For Top Billboard Charts For 2017 As ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Remains Number One

While people debate the hidden meanings behind Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” the video has remained the number one trending selection on YouTube, broke one-day streaming records, and is on track to claim the top Billboard 200 spot for 2017.

Billboard made the announcement earlier today and stated that by the time their next list is released on Sept. 16, 2017, they expect Taylor Swift to have claimed the top spot for the year. The news comes as “Look What You Made Me Do” continues to break other records worldwide.

Kanye West’s and Kim Kardashian’s fans may be plotting their own revenge on Swift’s album release date, but at this rate, it seems those plans will be futile. Swift has only released one single from her sixth album Reputation and both her lyric video and official video continue to rake in the views.

The lyric view was watched more than 19 million times on YouTube within 24 hours.

Taylor Swift's could land biggest weekly sales & streams this year on way to No. 1 on Billboard #Hot100 https://t.co/YifAR3KXrT pic.twitter.com/avwE2jXwyG — billboard (@billboard) August 31, 2017

The lyric video continued to break records when on Spotify it was streamed more than 8 million times. Though there was plenty of controversy and negative feedback on social media sites like Twitter, people continued to stream the song. After the official video premiered on the MTV VMAs, it began trending on YouTube.

“Look What You Made Me Do” has been the top trending YouTube video since Monday.

The single is on track to being the number one song in the UK, which would mark a first number one hit for Taylor in the United Kingdom.

Previously she has peaked at number two with hits like “Shake it Off” and “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

#LWYMMD has OFFICIALLY entered the UK charts at #1, which is Taylor's first UK #1. Congrats, @taylorswift13 👑 pic.twitter.com/O9JEUYr3MI — Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) August 31, 2017

Taylor Swift's #LWYMMDvideo has broke record for the fastest video to reach 100 MILLION views on VEVO in less than 4 days. pic.twitter.com/emShAWgnkb — Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) August 31, 2017

The reaction to Taylor Swifts “Look What You Made Me Do” has been polarizing with some people praising the song and Swift’s recreation. Others have expressed that they are tired of hearing about Swift’s personal feuds in her music.

Though the Billboard Top 100 chart will be released on Sept. 16, 2017, users can view highlights of the week’s top music tracks on Sept. 5, 2017. Those who check with the Billboard Top 100 chart on Sept 5, will get insight as to how many sales “Look What You Made Me Do” has made as well as how many streaming plays it’s received.

Advertisement

Reputation is set for a November 10, 2017, release date and if “Look What You Made Me Do” is any indication, Swift is on track to breaking more records with her sixth album.