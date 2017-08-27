Taylor Swift New Single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Set For Video Premiere At MTV VMAs 2017

Taylor Swift’s new single “Look What You Made Me Do” is set for its video premiere at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2017 that air on the music network August 27, 2017. Though there is much debate as to whether Swift will perform or possibly sing a duet with VMA 2017 host Katy Perry, the official word is the video debut will definitely air during the live show.

There’s been plenty of bad blood between former friends and music icons Swift and Perry and fans of each are anxiously awaiting to see if any drama arises. Taylor Swift released an official preview in the form of a video teaser for “Look What You Made Me Do.” You may see the preview below.

As CI readers already know, Swift’s sixth music album Reputation was announced via a mysterious “wiping clean” of Swift’s social media accounts on August 18 and is set for a drop date of November 10, 2017. Early reaction to the first single “Look What You Made Me Do” has been mixed.

Known for her many public feuds (Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West) early fan speculation hints the song is about altercations she’s had with each.

Many are commenting on social media their anticipation about the video release to see further clues as to who Swift is singing about in the single. The current thought is some of the lyrics are in direct reference to Kanye West.

There’s no question Taylor’s sound has changed significantly since bursting on the country music scene with her eponymous Taylor Swift album in 2006. Since then she’s tackled pop and revisited the sounds of the ’80s with her album 1989.

With only one single released, it’s a bit premature to determine the musical stylings of Reputation but the response to the ’90s feel of “Look What You Made Me Do” has some expressing dislike for the song.

Many people have remarked that it sounds similar to Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy For My Shirt” and there’s a good reason for that. “Look What You Made Me Do” uses the hook and Right Said Fred members are actually listed as co-writers due to this.

Is the hook an indication that Reputation will be a ’90s-themed-electro-pop album?

What it comes down to, however, is numbers and the MTV VMAs video debut will be a good sign as to whether Swift’s album maintains her reputation as one of the best selling music artists of all time.

Should Reputation fail to live up to expectations it would be a first for the singer and may signify a new shift in her career.

Are you going to watch the MTV VMAs 2017? Do you have your own theories about who “Look What You Made Me Do” is about?

What do you think about the new single and Taylor’s seemingly new sound?