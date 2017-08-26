Taylor Swift Music Video Director Joseph Kahn Responds To Beyonce Lemonade Comparisons

Taylor Swift released her new single Look What You Made Me Do on Thursday night to the excitement of her fans. Reception for the new song hasn’t all been good, though, and critics have been making comparisons all over the place. The Beyhive seems to believe that Swift took several queues from Beyonce’s Lemonade album and have joined in with the critics taking aim at the 1989 singer.

So far, Swift released the lyrical video for her new song Look What You Made Me Do. The actual music video is coming soon and a sneak peek was recently on Friday.

Immediate comparisons were made between the new Taylor Swift track and Beyonce’s visual album, Lemonade. Swift was accused of borrowing heavily from Beyonce but the most offensive thing she seemed to do was wear a black bodysuit similar to the one Bey wore in Formation.

There were even style comparisons between Taylor and Beyonce that took aim at their backup dancers. In addition to wearing the black onesie, Taylor caught heat for using an army of backup dancers similar to Beyonce’s Super Bowl performance.

The outfit was also compared to what Beyonce and Serena Williams wore during the music video for Sorry. Lemonade fans are not happy with Swift right now, claiming that she needs to work on being more original and not borrowing from Bey.

However, the director behind the Look What You Made Me Do music video is speaking out in Taylor Swift’s defense. Joseph Kahn says Taylor didn’t borrow, copy, or steal anything from Beyonce’s body of work.

“I’ve worked with Beyoncé a few times. She’s an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey,” Kahn tweeted.

Maybe Joseph Kahn is the reason that Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do music video has so many viewers drawing comparisons to Beyonce. After all, he worked on a lot of the Lemonade singers work too.

Although he’s worked on way more music videos with Swift, including Bad Blood and Blank Space, Kahn also has credits for his work on Destiny’s Child songs Say My Name and Jumpin Jumpin.

As for the Lemonade comparisons that just keep on pouring in for the snippet of the new Taylor Swift song, Kahn says fans should just wait. Apparently that little bit of music video that we’ve seen is noting compared to the rest.

Another Kahn tweet has us thinking that maybe he wanted viewers of the sneak peek to assume the video was a Beyonce rip off. “Before video release: Kahn copying Lemonade. After video release: Kahn copying obscure K Pop video made in North Korean prison in 2006,” he tweeted.