Taylor Swift Makes Giant Donation To Houston Food Bank After Hurricane Harvey

Taylor Swift is a part of the list of celebrities who have all donated to the Hurricane Harvey-cause. So far, around 44 people have been reported as dead as a result of the hurricane which caused catastrophic flooding in Hoston, Texas as well as parts of Louisiana.

In a post from the Houston Food Bank’s Facebook, the organization claimed Taylor made a generous contribution to the organization.

Coincidentally, Swift’s mother went to the University of Houston, so the effect of the flood hits home for the pop star as well as her family.

The group concluded their post with, “We thank you, Taylor, and we are grateful to everyone for donating to help rebuild our community.”

There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

As was mentioned earlier in the article, many other celebrities and public figures have donated to the cause.

The list includes Sandra Bullock, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family, as well as Miley Cyrus.

And the most outstanding of them all goes to the man, JJ Watts, who generated $16 million through a crowdfunding initiative to benefit the survivors of the catastrophe.

Despite the great news, Taylor has not commented publicly on her donation.

The singer has proved to be effective at keeping herself out of the public’s eye in recent months.

However, she resurfaced online last week to release her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Her new record, Reputation, is set to be issued in November.

As for what Swift has been up to lately regarding her social life, the star was seen at Martha’s Vineyard, where one of her pals, Abigail Anderson, is getting hitched this weekend. The country-singer-turned-pop star arrived surrounded by her personal security guards. She hid behind umbrellas and her crew as paparazzi swarmed her.