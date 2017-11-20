Taylor Swift Makes A Surprise AMAs Appearance

Taylor Swift praised Diana Ross for inspiring her career while she was paying tribute to her at the American Music Awards.

Tay made a surprise appearance at the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night, on November 19, via video link.

The Making of #Delicate ✨ #reputation #TaylorSwiftNOW A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

She thanked the music legend before the 73-year-old star was given the Lifetime Achievement award.

Taylor stated ‘Hey Diana, it’s Taylor. I just want to say congratulations on your lifetime achievement award I want to say congratulations. I don’t know anyone who hasn’t been inspired by you.’

‘You’re elegant, fierce, strong, and brave, and you have paved the way for everyone who does what we do now. Including me. So, thank you,’ Taylor continued.

Diana’s daughter Rhonda Ross Kendrick presented her with the award.

The 46-year-old star said ‘[This is] not just for women, not just for black folk, not just for singers, actors, performers and entrepreneurs who want to forge our own destiny, but for all of us.’

@lesdogggg I absolutely adore you 💕💕💕 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 12, 2017 at 5:21pm PST

In an emotional speech, Diana said: ‘This is all about love, This is my family, and I’m sending love out there to each and everyone one of you – our global family.’

Advertisement

‘I’m so humbled. I love you so very much, and I think you know that. I love you so very much, and I will hold onto this beautiful honor. Thank you,’ Diana continued. After that, she took to the stage to perform some tracks, including 1980 hit ‘I’m Coming Out,’ ‘The Best Years of My Life’ and ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.’