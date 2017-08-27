FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Music

Taylor Swift Loses Fans After Album Release Date Drama

Ricki Mathers Posted On 08/27/2017
Taylor SwiftSource: Sky News

Ashley Tisdale isn’t the only one who thinks Taylor Swift is being petty with her new single “Look What You Made Me Do” and album “Reputation,” some of her fans do too. The country-turned-pop singer is releasing her album on Kanye Wests’ mother 10 year death anniversary which doesn’t sit well with a lot of people.

The fact that Swift takes a shot at Kanye less than 30 seconds into the song with the line “I don’t like your tilted stage” solidifies the accusations that it was written with Kanye West in mind.

Hours later it was announced that the full album would be available on November 10, a life changing day for the rapper because of the passing of his mother, Donda West, the same day ten years ago.

Taylor’s team made a statement saying that the date wasn’t intentionally chosen out of malice — it just happens to be a coincidence. However, that excuse isn’t good enough.

Fans of Kanye, certain fans of Taylor and even people who are fans of neither all came to an agreement that it’s wrong of Taylor and her “team” to put out her record at that time and if she genuinely didn’t do it on purpose, then she should change the date.

Between comments on social media and the fluctuating number of followers, it appears that people are upset with Swift’s actions.

Another issue that’s being talked about is the comparison of the “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Formation” (by Beyonce) videos.

Before the visual is even released it has been dubbed a cheap remake that undermines Beyonce’s song about black pride.

The director of the “LWYMMD” has already responded to the allegations saying: “I’ve worked with Beyoncé a few times. She’s an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideois not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey. Also there’s something to that ‘formation’ shot I painted out and you haven’t seen yet. Stay tuned Sunday :)”

Do you think that Taylor Swift is really out to hurt Kanye?

Post Views: 703

Read more about beyonce kanye west taylor swift Reputation

3 Comments

Mike
08/27/2017 at 7:37 pm
Reply

Boo hoo …….an album is being released on the anniversary of Kanye’s mom death .


WWOW
08/27/2017 at 4:58 pm
Reply

So far this is one of her biggest hits with more fans than ever.


Sparke Addams
08/27/2017 at 4:39 pm
Reply

She never fooled anyone with that good girl image so disrespectful. Remember what you do to others will come back Karma on his mother’s death anniversary. Let it be clear KARMA DOES’NT TAKE LONG REMEMBER YOU HAVE A MOM. DISS NOT DISGRACEFUL TAYLOR WHO CARES THE SONG SUCKS


