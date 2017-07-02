Taylor Swift Likes Working With Drake But Some Fans Think It Is Too Good To Be True

Taylor Swift is busy working on the follow-up to her 1989 album that was released in 2014 and she has enlisted a surprising collaborator on this new project.

The 27-year-old country and pop music darling linked with Drake and according to reports, things are going very well between them.

The “Shake It Off” artist has found in the Canadian crooner someone who understands her and is willing to take his time in order to create magic in the studio.

This piece of information comes after months of silence from the “Blank Space” singer and a complicated turn in the limelight in the past few years.

Swift’s private life had become a topic of conversation everywhere, and her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian exposed her as some kind of hypocrite.

The Reading, Pennsylvania native also had to deal with the escalation of her drama with fellow pop superstar Katy Perry.

She released the epic video for “Bad Blood” that went hard after Perry and the California native hit back earlier this year with “Swish Swish,” a collaboration with hip-hop music sensation Nicki Minaj.

Drake will do his best to make her forget about all of these controversies.

A source explained: “Taylor has really enjoyed laying low. She is worked so hard for so many years; it is great for her to actually have had a real proper break out of the spotlight. But, Taylor being Taylor, she is still been working on music, and she has been in the studio working on tracks for her new album, which she is hoping to have ready for the holidays. Taylor is been working a lot with Drake, who she adores, and she is loving the direction of the album so far — really cool and edgy. She is super excited and energized right now.”

Drake is the right person to get Swift back where she needs to be. He is capable of getting the best out of his collaborators.

He did this with Minaj, Beyonce, Rihanna, and Alicia Keys.

According to reports, Swift is getting ready to embrace a more urban sound. Drake is a smooth and perfect transition to the R&B and hip-hop world.

Some commenters downplay the Drake connection and say the media is blowing this up.