Taylor Swift Just Trademarked the Word “Swifties”

Prepare to be “Swiftied!” Just last month, on Feb. 15 and 16, a Nashville-based company called TAS Rights Management, LLC filed nine separate trademarks for the word “Swifties,” making it clear that Taylor Swift means business. But what kind of business does the 27-years old singer has in mind? Also, “Swifties”?!

For instance, one trademark class covers “a website featuring non-downloadable audio recordings [and] video recordings,” but hold your horses. As far as we know, Swift has no plan in getting involved in the streaming music business.

Of course, her stormy past with Spotify and Apple Music may indicate such a thing, but Taylor isn’t prepared to launch a streaming service and is looking at this from a different perspective.

So which road will the Swifties brand be taking? The correct answer is given by the description of one particular trademark class – computer software for mobile devices. It can be used for streaming and downloading audio, video and live recordings and performances, as well as for computer and mobile gaming technology.

In addition to this, we have other classes that cover non-downloadable live music concerts, interviews, audio recordings, videos, articles and blogs, “Fan club services” and “Arranging and conducting contests and sweepstakes.”

A huge music industry name like Taylor Swift couldn’t ignore marketing, so expect to find “Swifties” when choosing musical instruments (guitars, picks, drumsticks), jewelry or accessories, like purses, bags, phone cases and sunglasses, or men’s and women’s clothing.

Considering the fact that another trademark class reserves online retail store services, we think it’s safe to presume that Taylor has a digital store of some sort in her plans.

Advertisement

Last February, Taylor Swift closed a partnership with mobile gaming company Glu Mobile and AT&T, which put on the table last November an original 13-chapter “video experience” called Taylor Swift. But what did Taylor prepared for her fans for the coming year remains a mystery…