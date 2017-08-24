Taylor Swift Is Taking Aim At Kanye West With Her New Album Cover ‘Reputation’

Taylor Swift has announced that her new album Reputation will be dropping this November, and there is already wild speculation as to what it all means. The album’s name, cover art, and release date were all revealed on August 23rd, and many believe it’s full of references to her long-time rival, Kanye West.

First off, the album’s font is incredibly similar to the font West used to promote his Life of Pablo album and merchandise. Some claim it’s just headline font like that used by The New York Times. Therefore, some think the album will be an attack on the media and fake news. Each theory has some credit behind it.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

The story of Swift and West has been going on for years, starting back in 2009 when he interrupted her speech at the MTV Video Music Awards when she won the trophy for Best Female Video. Since then, the artists have gone back and forth with references in songs and in awards speeches.

Then, in 2016, West’s wife Kim Kardashian secretly recorded a phone conversation between Swift and West that made Swift look like a liar.

She claimed she had never consented to West referencing her in his song “Famous.” But the recording of the conversation showed that she did.

Ever since the recording was leaked to the public, Taylor Swift has suffered from a damaged reputation, being constantly bombarded with snake emojis on her social media accounts.

Prior to the announcement of her new album, Swift attempted to own the whole snake situation by posting an Instagram video of a hissing viper. The feud seems to be far from over.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

As far as the theory of Swift’s album being a possible attack on the media, it’s entirely possible. Swift’s reputation has suffered recently because of her feud with West and because she failed to take any political stances during last year’s Presidential election, despite her platform as an international superstar. Plus, there was that whole Tom Hiddleston romance debacle.

Another reason this new album seems to be taking aim at West is the styling of the cover art. Swift has changed her appearance, from cute girl in a pretty dress and red lipstick to a raggedy sweater that looks like it came from West’s clothing line, and wet, slicked back hair like the Kim Kardashian style.

Advertisement

Whatever the reason, Taylor Swift has seemed to start the task of rebranding herself again. Reputation comes out November 10th.