Taylor Swift Is On The Way With New Music – Who Will She Attack Next?

Bridget Hill Posted On 08/23/2017
Taylor SwiftSource: Billboard.com

Taylor Swift is back! After three years of touring, writing, recording, and producing, the “Blank Space” singer is coming out with a new record. Taylor has spent the last little while posting teasers for her new musical content on her Instagram page before she finally announced her new album would be out on the 10th of November.

“Reputation” marks her sixth studio effort and fans will be getting a new single on Thursday, August 24th.

The 27-year-old singer is coming out guns blazing with her new record.

Her album cover features Taylor on the front with blond slicked hair with the shadows of news headlines covering her face.

Is that a reference to the amount of negative media attention that she gets?

It’s hard to tell what she means exactly with the cover art, but many fans are curious as to who Taylor will come after next.

Will it be about Katy Perry?

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

As CI readers know, Perry and Swift were feuding for years with mostly Katy talking the most amount of smack and Taylor hardly saying anything at all about her.

Or will it be about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West?

Kim posted a Snapchat video back in 2016 of Taylor agreeing to her portrayal in the song “Famous”, but Kanye pulled a fast one and changed the lyrics at the last minute to make her look bad.

It looks like things are going well with Taylor, who just won her court case against the DJ who allegedly groped her during a photo shoot that he did with her. Perhaps, Taylor’s new album will be a smash hit and her career will continue to sky rocket.

