Taylor Swift Is Not Hiding – She Is Working On New Music

Taylor Swift is missing or hiding, according to people on social media.

The truth is that the talented singer is doing neither, she is just busy doing what she was born to do – produce and write monster hits.

So, why are Swifties, also known as fans of Taylor Swift, worried in the first place she had vanished?

The reasons are relatively straightforward – she has not been on social media nor made any public appearance since early February.

The “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” singer has not posted a photo or selfie since Thanksgiving 2016.

This is rather unusual for the diva who used to be very active on Instagram where she shared pictures of herself having fun with her epic girl squad.

The last time the paparazzi spotted Miss Swift was on January 11, 2017, as she made her way to Body by Simon in New York to work out.

A close source to the “I Knew You Were Trouble” artist has spoken to the media to reassure her fans who are wondering, where is their icon?

According to the tipster, the entertainer has been busy in the studio working on her new album.

The person revealed: “Taylor [Swift] has been splitting her time between NYC, Nashville and Los Angeles lately. Mostly spending her time in her studios in all three cities. She has not been purposefully hiding out, but has simply been super busy in the studio recording, editing and putting the finishing touches on her new album.”

The same source said Swift has been laughing at the reports that she is in hiding.

The spy shared: “Taylor is excited to deliver the best possible music to all of her fans. Taylor has been working hard and she can’t wait to release new music. She laughs at the reports that she is missing and finds them hilarious!”

Swift’s good friend, Ed Sheeran, spoke to BBC and said the album will be out in December.

He shared: “Taylor isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year—Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records, so I’ve got a full year of just all Ed, all the time.”

On December 13, Swift will be 28, maybe that is the day she will drop her album.