Taylor Swift Is ‘Excited’ To Show Off New Boyfriend Joe Alwyn At Best Friend’s Wedding

Taylor Swift is super excited to attend her best friend’s wedding in Martha’s Vineyard on September 2. This is mainly because she wants to bring Joe Alwyn as her date and show him off to her friends.

‘Taylor [Swift] is hoping Joe [Alwyn] will be able to get away from the set later this week to attend her friend’s wedding. She is so excited for many of her friends to meet Joe,’ according to a source.

‘Taylor and Joe are getting along great, and she can’t wait to show off her new boyfriend to her best friends. However, Joe has been busy filming in England and will likely be unable to attend,’ the insider continued.

Tay’s best friend Abigail Anderson will be getting married on September 2, and Tay has apparently been invited.

She may even be a bridesmaid. The two girls have been friends since they were teenagers and they have gone through lots of things together including high school breakups and attending the Grammy Awards together.

So, it’s not a surprise to find out that Taylor is going to the wedding. Let’s hope that Joe can take a break from filming his brand new movie called Mary Queen Of Scots so he can go with her.

Taylor would have the chance to celebrate her BFF’s big day with her boyfriend, but she and Joe could also celebrate the immense success of her new song, Look What You Made Me Do.

The video for the song dropped at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, and it managed to recently broke streaming records.

In less than 24 hours, the video managed to rack up more nearly 37 million views at press time, making it the most-viewed music video in that timeframe so far this year. The lyric video also broke some records after its release on August 24. It’s an incredible time for Taylor! Great job, girl!