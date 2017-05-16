Taylor Swift Is Dating A New Man! It’s This British Actor!

Taylor Swift has yet another new Brit in her life! The famous songstress, 27, has been out of the public’s eye since February of this year and it turns out she has been dating British actor Joe Alwyn who is 26-years-old.

According to a report by The Sun, Swift has kept the relationship on the down-low by wearing disguises while out in public with the rising actor.

An insider revealed the Grammy Award winner has been renting a house in North London while spending private time with Alwyn.

Alwyn is currently a rising star trying to make himself a household name in feature productions.

He had his breakthrough role in Ang Lee’s war film, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

In an interview with People Magazine, when referring to the newfound attention he had been receiving at the time, he said it “was really nice to have people excited about me.”

He added he wanted to “take things a day at a time.”

Alwyn also just wrapped his latest feature film, The Favourite, starring indie favorite, Emma Stone who also happens to be one of Taylor’s oldest friends.

The “Shake It Off” singer was together with Tom Hiddleston for a while, but after a high-profile and shaky relationship, the two stars quickly called it quits last September.

An insider said to the Sun, “Taylor and Joe are the real deal,” and it is a very serious relationship and he added what happened with Tom Hiddleston pushed her to keep her romances quiet.

As fans know, Swift met Hiddleston after they met at the Met Gala in 2016 and broke up after they traveled around the globe together documenting their experience for all.

Coincidentally, Alwyn and Taylor also met at the 2016 Met Gala, but at the time, the actor attended with Garrett Hedlund forcing fans to speculate that is where the two stars had met for the first time. Taylor’s representative has not spoken on the matter yet.