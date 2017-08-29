FREE NEWSLETTER
Taylor Swift Is Bathing In Over $10 Million In Jewels In Her ‘LWYMMD’ Video

Nick Markus Posted On 08/29/2017
Taylor Swift Is Bathing In Over $10 Million In Jewels In Her 'LWYMMD' Video

Taylor Swift is bathing in diamonds in her new video, and all that glitters is the real deal! Check out the details on how she got her hands on millions of dollars worth jewels.

All the glittery bling in Taylor Swift’s diamond filled bathtub for her Look What You Made Me Do video is the real thing.

 

Official #LWYMMDvideo world premiere. Sunday 8/27 at the @vmas.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

She enlisted jeweler to the stars Neil Lane, and she got nearly his entire diamond collection to cover herself and her tub with as many karats as possible.

‘Taylor’s stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer literally cleaned out the store. That tub contains multi million dollar pieces. Two chains alone cost about $10 million. They took everything for this video,’ according to a source.

‘This set up was completely over the top. It’s tons and tons of karats of diamonds. Whatever Taylor wants, Taylor gets,’ the insider added.

In the video, Taylor is wearing over the top diamond necklaces, giant pear-cut stones for her earrings and various stunning diamond rings on every single finger.

Taylor is wearing bands of jewels on both of her wrists, and she even bites a diamond bracelet that must cost a fortune.

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Neil himself confirmed that he went all out for Taylor’s video shoot.

He said ‘I had to go to the vault for this one. They wanted an over-the-top, glamorous look, so we gave them unprecedented access to my collection. And WOW what a fantastic turnout, diamonds have never looked better!’

Taylor appeared to be throwing some shade about her enemy Kim Kardashian‘s Paris robbery where thugs stole over $11 million worth of her diamond jewelry, as she sings about ‘the perfect crime.’ A diss track has never looked so classy until now!

