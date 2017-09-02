Taylor Swift Is A Gorgeous Bridesmaid For BFF Abigail Anderson’s Wedding

Taylor Swift is a beautiful bridesmaid! Today, September 2, the singer was spotted with her BFF Abigail Anderson during her wedding day at Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Swift slayed in a burgundy maxi gown with a sweetheart top. Of course, her signature red lipstick and blonde curls were the best choices to complete the look.

Like the good friend she is, Taylor did her bridesmaid job very well holding the back of Anderson’s wedding dress as they entered the church.

Source: etonline.com

We are still unaware whether or not Tay was the maid of honor, but we do know the two women have been the best of friends ever since high school!

Swift even mentioned Abigail’s name in her song Fifteen.

Abigail Anderson announced the engagement back in June of 2016 by showing off her ring in an Insta photo that featured her and fiancé Matt Lucier kissing.

Soon after, the happy couple threw an engagement bash that Taylor Swift also attended.

At the end of July, the bride-to-be had her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California.

Judging by Abigail’s social media posts from that time, it looks like Swift missed it.

Taylor Swift is getting ready to release her studio album number six, called Reputation, that is set to be out on November 10.

As fans definitely know, her first single Look What You Made Me Do’s music video has been surrounded by much controversy.