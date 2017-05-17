Taylor Swift Had A Stalker And He Had His Day In A Manhattan Court

Taylor Swift had a stalker, and his name was Mohammed Jaffar! The man was indicted for hovering around her Tribeca apartment for 12 weeks.

A news source confirmed today that Jaffar is currently being held on a $20,000 bond before his court date that is scheduled for the 12th of June in New York City.

Jaffar, who did not come to Tuesday’s hearing in person, began loitering around her apartment at the end of 2016 in December.

According to the court papers, at least once, he allegedly snuck onto the roof of her house, and surveillance footage showed the 29-year-old man ringing the doorbell of her apartment for over an hour non-stop.

Not only did he visit Swift’s apartment, but he also called the company that manages her around 59 times insisting that he speak to her right away.

He was eventually arrested on the 6th of March on burglary and stalking charges.

The defense lawyer for Mohammed, Liz Beal, refused to comment on the matter.

Taylor, meanwhile, has kept her life under wraps recently ever since her World Tour called 1989 last year.

Swift last performed over Super Bowl weekend which was her only concert of the year.

The Grammy Award winner said then it would be the only show she would do this year.

Since then, Taylor has been working on her new album, and she was seen visiting her mom for Mother’s day in Nashville which was the first time she had been photographed in public in four months.

As CI readers know, she is currently dating a new man, a rising star Joe Alwyn who had his first significant role in Billy Lynn’s Halftime Walk. The 27-year-old singer has yet to comment on their budding relationship.