Taylor Swift Finally Reveals ‘Reputation’ Track List – Check Out Who She’s Collaborating With

Taylor Swift’s new album called Reputation has not been released yet, but a single tweet revealed the whole track list. Take a look at all the songs on the album and who Tay is collaborating with.

Tay’s fans can now rejoice as their patience has finally paid off. Her album is scheduled for release on November 10, but the tracklist leaked all over the Internet.

Thanks to fan’s tweet that has already been deleted, we now know the 15 songs that are included in Reputation.

After the leak happened, Taylor decided to release the news on Instagram. Without further ado, here’s the tracklist (and back cover art):

3 days until #reputation A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

The song End Game will feature Ed Sheeran and Future. Meanwhile, the song I Did Something Bad’ might be referencing the fallout after Kanye West and Kim Kardashian decided to release the now-infamous ‘Famous’ phone call.

As for what the song New Year’s Day could be about, it’s worth noting that Harry Styles and she broke up in early 2013 during a New Year’s vacation together.

It happened after they shared a very public New Year’s kiss.

Could this track title further the history of musical beef between her and Harry? We’ll have to wait and find out on November 10.

Two unique magazines. Poetry, paintings, lyrics & polaroids. Available Friday. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 7, 2017 at 11:53am PST

Everyone initially thought that Selena Gomez and Taylor might have collaborated on one of the songs in Reputation, but the tracklist doesn’t mention any track featuring Selena.

In her lyrics for Call It What You Want, Taylor seemingly references Kanye and Kim when she sings, ‘All the liars are calling me one.’ Time will tell whether or not Kim and Kanye will be called out even more in the rest of her soon to be released album