Taylor Swift Enjoys Break From Social Media Bullies And Trolls As She Readies New Album That Might Tackle Calvin Harris And Tom Hiddleston Splits

Taylor Swift is said to be enjoying her break from social media because she no longer has to face trolls, bullies, and naysayers who used to comment on her failed romances and bash her music.

This week, many Swifties (Swift fans) took to social media because they were concerned with the fact that their icon was missing in action.

The last time the “Out of the Woods” singer shared a personal photo or selfie, it was around Thanksgiving 2016.

Miss Swift, who has a habit of directly talking to her legion of fans, has been absent from Twitter and not conducted any interview since early February.

People thought she was hiding after her public split from Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston or even gone missing.

As it turned out, the “How You Get the Girl” artist decided to leave social media and focus on her the sixth studio album, the follow-up to her chart-topping “1989” that was released in 2014.

A source close to the entertainer said she is happy to disconnect from social media because she no longer has to answer online bullies.

The insider shared: “Taylor [Swift] is loving her break from social media.She enjoys being connected with her fans, but she also struggles with the negativity and bullies that she deals with whenever she reads Instagram comments. She will be back to posting more regularly soon, but for now, she is appreciating detoxing and being unplugged from some of the negative energy online.”

Swift has been traveling between New York City, Nashville, and Los Angeles to deliver another great album full of songs about her exes.

A source shared: “She has not been purposefully hiding out, but has simply been super busy in the studio recording, editing and putting the finishing touches on her new album.”

Another spy added that she is laughing at the reports that she has gone missing.

The insider shared: “Taylor is excited to deliver the best possible music to all of her fans. Taylor has been working hard and she can’t wait to release new music. She laughs at the reports that she is missing and finds them hilarious!”

Advertisement

A few tracks about Harris and Hiddleston could be interesting.