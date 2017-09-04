Taylor Swift Dominates Top Charts With ‘Ready For It,’ ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Before Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” had a chance to fall off the charts, she replaced her top trending single with her second release from her upcoming Reputation CD “Ready For It.” Taylor Swift is literally knocking herself out of the top spot on the charts to replace herself. “Ready For It” was uploaded to YouTube on September 3 and by Monday morning had more than 4,000,000 views. Fans, who were initially on the fence about Taylor’s new sound, have stated they love the new music and are looking forward to Reputation’s Nov. 10, 2017, release. “Look What You Made Me Do” has more than 188 million YouTube views.

Taylor Swift announced the second single in a cryptic Instagram post. She has used her social media accounts to promote her new album with an initial deleting of all past posts and messages.

Her official accounts now bear the phrase that the old Taylor is dead. Taylor’s music has a new, older, and more sophisticated sound and it’s hard to believe that the soulful sounding, hip hop singer began in country music.

You may listen to “Ready For It” in the video player below. The video for the song has not been publicly released yet.

Top 2 Artist currently on iTunes : 1. Taylor Swift

2. Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/MjFIibgEc4

There is a lot of heated debate going on as to whether “Ready For It” is about Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Harry Styles or her new boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn. Swift and Alwyn have been together for months, but have kept the relationship out of the public spotlight.

In the song, Taylor references the man she is singing about as being younger than her ex boyfriends, which has caused many fans to believe she is referring to Alwyn.

Critical reception on “Ready For It” is as mixed as the reception has been for “Look What You Made Me Do.” In the end, the fans have the last say and seeing how both of these songs are dominating worldwide charts and breaking records, it appears the songs are a hit.

Most surprising for fans was hearing Taylor Swift rapping. Some people have embraced the change while others felt the rapping was less than authentic.

With Reputation on track for being the top album of 2017, only time will tell how it plays out. Both Sam Smith and Zayn have new music that will soon be released, that just might give Taylor a run for her money when it comes to dominating 2017.