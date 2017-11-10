Taylor Swift Disses Kanye West And Jay Z In New Song

Just when we thought that things were finally getting more peaceful between Taylor Swift and Kanye West, it looks like their feud is actually getting a lot uglier! Taylor is definitely not ready to forgive and forget!

In her album Reputation, the superstar bashed both Kim K and her rapper hubby for betraying her publicly, but now, Tay went even further by writing a song all about her anger towards West, titled This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.

‘It was so nice being friends again / There I was giving you a second chance / But you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand,’ the song says.

Their feud started way back in 2009 during the VMAs, and since then, it’s been a lot of back and forth of social media wars, ambiguous statements, and shade-throwing songs.

But the song is apparently not only about her longtime feud with Kanye but also about her falling out with friend Jay Z!

In the song, she slams him for not being the only pal he lost lately and blames his shadiness for it!

‘Cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do. I can’t even say it with a straight face,’ she ads about her willingness to forgive him.

According to a source, Kanye and Kim thought it was pretty pathetic that Swift was trying to get back at them nearly a year after their feud exploded again.

Still, Kanye will not be holding back either and is supposedly working on a diss track already!