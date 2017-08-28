Taylor Swift Disses Herself With New Video ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Taylor Swift was a no-show at the MTV 2017 Video Music Awards (VMAs) but she had a big night regardless. The VMAs served as the platform for Swift’s latest video release “Look What You Made Me Do” and it was a huge success.

By Monday morning, August 28, 2017, the video soared to the top spot for YouTube trends. You may watch the video for “Look What You Made Me Do” below. She also won Best Collaboration with Zayn for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

Swift’s sixth album Reputation is set for a Nov. 10, 2017, release and initial reception to the first single is mixed. The video, however; seems to be turning some fan reactions around and is getting more love than the initial audio release.

The video has currently been viewed over 17 million times on YouTube with more than one million likes. Billboard charts include data from social media networks and video sites such as YouTube when determining whether a song is a hit or not.

While there are many voicing their opinions on the song, the number of views and likes on YouTube is pretty much a guarantee that Swift has a new hit on her hands.

One of the most vocal criticisms of Swift’s newest single “Look What You Made Me Do” is that it appeared to be a diss track. Many references in the lyrics caused speculation that the singer was writing about her feuds with Katy Perry, Kanye West, and even Kim Kardashian.

The video shed new light on exactly who was being dissed and the end of the video culminates with a series of characters Swift has portrayed in past music videos. It appears the person Swift was truly dissing in the song was herself.

Taylor Swift, like many female artists before her, continually reinvents herself and it appears Reputation will be another reinvention. Swift took the reinvention to another level when she wiped her Instagram and Twitter accounts clean.

She has referenced to the old Taylor Swift as being dead in both her lyrics and media presence.

So Taylor Swift brought the old versions of herself back only to roast them. #LWYMMDvideo pic.twitter.com/Z6IzQnQr0V — LWYMMD (@LoopyChocoholic) August 28, 2017

Judging by fan reaction, the imagery in her video, and her social media, Swift is serious about this reinvention.

Advertisement

What do you think about “Look What You Made Me Do?” Are you looking forward to the release of Taylor Swift’s sixth album Reputation?