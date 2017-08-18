Taylor Swift Deletes All Photos From Her Instagram Account – Fans Speculate A New Album Is On Its Way!

Today, Taylor Swift shocked her many social media followers when she made a weird and interesting choice. This move that she pulled sparked speculations that the star may have some new music in store for us and it might be out sooner than expected.

The 27-year-old superstar decided to simply delete all of her Instagram photos without even giving a reason first.

She got rid of her profile photo and bio as well, leaving her account completely empty on the day that strangely enough, also marks the third anniversary of Shake it Off – her 2014 hit song.

But that was not the end of her strange social media blackout.

The artist also deleted her Tumblr, Facebook, and Twitter accounts’ profile pictures.

Going ever further, now, when visiting her website taylorswift.com, there is just a black screen.

Instead of just being confused about what just happened, fans everywhere started theorizing that Swift’s social media blackout is a sign that she is about to release some new dope songs.

‘Taylor Swift is going to rise like a phoenix out of her social media blackout with new music, and I am here for that level of extraness,’ one commenter wrote while many others seemed to agree.

Another reason why fans are convinced she is about to have a comeback is the fact that, three years ago, the artist announced her latest album, 1989, on August 18 as well.

Besides, a source close to the singer revealed that Swift’s new music is ‘coming soon.’

It is safe to say fans cannot wait anymore.

Are you excited for Taylor Swift’s new album?